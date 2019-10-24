Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was observed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave is expected to affect upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, cloudy weather conditions with rain-thunderstorm (light snowfall over high mountainous areas) is expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan. In Lahore, maximum temperature was 32°C and minimum was 17.3°C.