Hazrat Mian Mir shrine’s Ghusal ceremony

LAHORE :A Ghusal ceremony of shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir Bala Pir was held here Wednesday on the occasion of his 396th annual Urs.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, DG Religious Affairs Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari and other senior officers of the department were present on the occasion. After performing the ceremony, the minister said that Sufi saints promoted tolerance, peace and friendship through their teachings. He laid stress on further promoting their teachings to curb extremism and terrorism in society. Later, Dua was offered for the progress, development and sovereignty of the country.