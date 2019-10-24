Bashir Janmohammad,

Daroo Achakzai meets with Malaysian Council General

KARACHI: H.E. Khairul Nazran Rahman, Council General of Malaysia, supports business cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan

H.E. Khairul Nazran Rahman, Council General of Malaysia, visited Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently to meet Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President, FPCCI, Mr. M. Bashir Janmohammed, Chairman Pak-Malaysia Business Council, and other members of the Business Council.

Mr. Bashir Janmohammed informed that he has also written a letter of gratitude to Dr. Mahathir Bin Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia, on behalf of business community of Pakistan for his outstanding support towards Pakistan in UN General Assembly.

It was because of his meeting with the Prime Minster of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Khan, and other dignitaries that the Indian Government has asked their Palm Oil Importers to restrict buying from Malaysia. Mr. Bashir Janmohammed said that we are indebted and as a nation grateful to Malaysian Prime Minister for supporting Pakistan.

For this, he has requested the Pakistan Government to reciprocate the same level of support by offering most feasible tariff rates for the import of Palm Oil from Malaysia.****