Gold prices rise Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs200/tola on Wednesday.

An announcement of the Karachi Saraf Association said the gold rates rose to Rs87,100/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices moved up Rs171 to Rs74,674.

In the international market, the bullion rates rose $6/ounce to $1,493/ounce. Rates in the local market were trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with prices in the Dubai gold market, jewellers said.