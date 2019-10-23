Bowlers shine on first day of U19 cricket

LAHORE: Spinners Haris Javed and Razaul Hasan stole the limelight along with pacer Gufran Hadi on day one of the fourth-round of National Under-19 Three-Day tournament on Tuesday, says a press release.

At Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Balochistan were blown away for 134 runs on the opening day of their match against Southern Punjab.

Left-arm-spinner Haris Javed enjoyed a memorable day taking seven wickets for 71 runs in 18 overs. Muhammad Junaid with 24, Ghulam Sarwar and Abu Huraira with 20 runs each were the only Balochistan batsmen to offer some resistance.

By close of the play, Balochistan had roared back in the contest by taking seven Southern Punjab wickets, Southern Punjab ended the day at 68-7. Muhammad and Abu Huraira took two wickets each.

Northern were bowled out for 231 runs against Central Punjab in their match at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura.

Pacer Ghufran took five wickets as Central Punjab folded the Northern batting line-up, Mubasar Khan with 75 and Awais Abid with 56 were the main contributors. Abdul Fasih made 43 runs, Umer Eman took three wickets for 17 runs with his left-arm-spin. Central Punjab ended the day at 29-1 in their first innings. At State Bank Stadium in Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 180 runs in their first innings against Sindh. Leg-spinner Razaul Hasan took 4-42 while Arish Ali Khan grabbed a figure of 3-42.

Sindh made a good start to their first innings and ended the day at 122-1 in 40 overs. Mubashir Nawaz fell for 60, his opening partner Taha Mahmood is batting on 39 with Kashif Ali who is 19 not out.

Scores in brief: At Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur: Ba­lo­chistan U19 134 all-out in 43 overs (Muhammad Junaid 24; Haris Javed 7-71). Southern Punjab U19 68-7 in 50 overs (Basit Ali 48; Muhammad 2-7, Abu Huraira 2-22).

At Rana Naveed Academy, Sheikhupura: Northern U19 231 all-out in 80.4 overs (Mubasar Khan 75, Awais Abid 56, Abdul Fasih 43; Gufran Hadi 5-42, Umer Eman 3-17). Central Punjab U19 29-1 in 5 overs (Faizan Saleem 1-7).

At State Bank Stadium, Karachi: Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa U19 180 all-out in 56.2 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 69, Salman Khan jr 59; Razaul Hasan 4-42, Arish Ali Khan 3-42). Sindh U19 122-1 in 40 overs (Mubashir Nawaz 60, Taha Mahmood 39 not out).