Sarwar opens book launch

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chudhary Muhammad Sarwar inaugurated a book launch ceremony of noted poet and columnist Attique Anwar Khawaja’s collection of Urdu poetry titled “Kasa e Chesham” at Governor’s House on Tuesday.

The event was organised by Wajdan, a literary and cultural organisation. Noted poet Qamar Riaz was the guest of honour.

The Punjab governor said he often read Attique Anwar’s columns which reflected his positive thinking and his love for his mother land. He added that his poetry also reflected love and a positive thought. Muhammad Sarwar recited some of his favorite verses from the book. Others who also spoke on the occasion included Neelama Naheed Durrani, Nisho, Saad Ullah Shah, Dr Gafir Shahzad, Asif Afwan, Dr Shahid Dilawar Shah, Asim Bukhari and others.