Zardari shifted to PIMS after backache, irregular heartbeat

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to cardiac ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) on Tuesday from the Adiala Jail where he is under judicial custody in connection with a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry.

According to PIMS, a medical board has been constituted for the medical examination of former president. The medical board comprises experts of department of Neurosurgery, Cardiac and of Medicines and it was headed by Professor Shiji Siddique, and comprises Dr Naeem Malik, Dr Aamir Shah and Dr Zulfiqar Ghauri.

After initial medical check-up, the medical board decided to keep him under medical observation at hospital. The medical team conducted the tests of sugar and blood pressure of former president Asif Zardari and his blood pressure was normal while his sugar was below than normal.

The medical team also conducted the X-rays, ECG and Eco tests and also got samples of blood and urine. Zardari has complaint backache, neck pain and irregular heartbeat. It is likely that medical board will also conduct the MRI of him.

According to sources, the electrical massage chair of Zardari has also been shifted to PIMS. In the meanwhile, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari posted a tweet on her twitter account that “Months after their own doctors advised, jail authorities have finally moved my father to hospital. Last time they brought him to hospital, they took him back within 2 days despite doctors’ orders! Let’s be clear. This is not a concession. This is his basic fundamental right.”

While the PIMS administration has also written a letter to superintendent to Central Jail Rawalpindi to declare the private cardiac ward a sub-jail for the Asif Ali Zardari.