Zardari, Talpur’s remand extended till Nov 12

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till November 12, in Park Lane corruption reference connected with fake accounts scam.

The court also reserved its judgment regarding provision of additional facilities to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman. The court asked the Adiala Jail administration to nominate a lawyer to pursue contempt of court plea filed by Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

Zardari and Talpur were produced before judge Muhammad Bashir at Judicial Complex Islamabad. During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi objected over the medical report of Omni Group’s head Anwar Majeed and pleaded that the defence used to present the same report on every hearing to avoid appearance of the accused.

The court asked about the appearance of the other accused, including Anwar Majeed, to which the defence counsel presented his medical report. Farooq Naek informed the court that the doctors had advised Majeed to avoid air travel due to sickness.

Zardari’s lawyer, Latif Khosa said his client was not being shifted to hospital for treatment despite the recommendation of medical board, adding the Adiala Jail representatives should be asked about it. He said this court had previously ordered the jail administration to act on the recommendation of medical board.

Khosa said this court had also sought reply on contempt of court plea of Aseefa. Zardari’s daughter was permitted by this court to meet her father in jail but the orders were not implemented.

He also requested the court to issue orders for provision of additional facilities to Zardari including an attendant, to which the court observed that an attendant could be provided from amongst the prisoners only, adding nobody could be brought from outside.

The NAB prosecutor said it had to be seen whether Aseefa’s petition fell under contempt of court law or not. Objecting on this, Khosa said the plea was against the jail administration then why the NAB official was defending it. Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 12.