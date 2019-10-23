Diplomats, media visit ajk’s Jura sector along LoC

RAWALPINDI: The Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor, has urged the international community to send fact-finding missions to Indian occupied Kashmir to bring out facts, as the diplomatic corps and media persons visited the Jura sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir on Tuesday.

The director general ISPR also challenged India to arrange a visit of foreign diplomats and media persons to occupied Kashmir as Pakistan has done. During the visit the foreign diplomats and the media saw the damages caused by the Indian unprovoked firing on last Saturday night and Sunday. They were shown the pieces of the shells fired by the Indian artillery, as the diplomats and the media themselves reviewed the Indian violations.

The ambassadors and high commissioners of different countries also visited Jura market and interacted with the locals there.

Briefing the diplomatic corps and the media about the Indian violations, Maj-Gen Ghafoor said the Indian forces were targeting innocent civilians on the LoC, adding the baseless claims of the Indian Army chief stand exposed.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, the ISPR director general said the Indian High Commission staff did not have the moral courage to accompany fellow diplomats in Pakistan to the LoC. “What good Indian High Commission is which cannot stand with its Army chief?” he said. In an interview with Geo News during the visit to Jura sector, the ISPR director general challenged India to arrange a visit of foreign diplomats and media to occupied Kashmir as Pakistan has done. “Today foreign diplomats and media visited Azad Kashmir and personally witnessed that Indian Army chief’s claims were just a pack of lies and nothing else,” he said.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said the foreign diplomats observed the factual position on the ground. “Indian lies have been exposed, he said, adding the diplomats were appreciative of the gesture of the visit.