Weekly SPI inflation up 2.36pc

ISLAMABAD: The sensitive price indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 17, 2019, for the combined consumption group, increased by 2.36 percent as compared to the previous week.

SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 129.45 points against 126.47 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The weekly SPI with base 2015-16=100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

SPI for the lowest consumption group earning up to Rs17,732 witnessed 2.48 percent increase and went up from 129.68 points in the last week to 132.89 points during the week under review.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 17.08 percent, while, for the lowest group, it increased by 16.06 percent.

The group earning Rs17,733-Rs22,888, from Rs22,889-Rs29,517; Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month increased by 3.05 percent, 2.30 percent, 1.94 percent and 1.94 percent, respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of one item registered decrease, while prices of 27 items increased with prices of the remaining 23 items unchanged. Banana was the only commodity that registered a price decline, the PBS data revealed.