close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Gold prices fall Rs300/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market declined Rs300/tola on Tuesday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, the rates moved down to Rs86,900/tola. Likewise, price of 10 grams gold also decreased Rs257 to Rs74,503.

In the international market, the bullion rates dropped $5 to $1,487/ounce. Jewellers claimed the bullion rates in the Dubai gold market remained higher by Rs1,500/tola, compared with prices in the local market.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business