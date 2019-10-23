Gold prices fall Rs300/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market declined Rs300/tola on Tuesday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, the rates moved down to Rs86,900/tola. Likewise, price of 10 grams gold also decreased Rs257 to Rs74,503.
In the international market, the bullion rates dropped $5 to $1,487/ounce. Jewellers claimed the bullion rates in the Dubai gold market remained higher by Rs1,500/tola, compared with prices in the local market.
