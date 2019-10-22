Six police officials reshuffled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Six senior police officers were transferred and posted on Monday.According to a notification issued by the Central Police Office Riaz Ahmad was posted as director KP Police School of Explosive Handling in Nowshera, Arab Nawaz was posted DSP Investigation, Peshawar, and Mohammad Ishaq DSP Traffic Peshawar. Besides, Saifullah was posted DSP Gulbahar, Haider Ali acting DSP Faqirabad and Shakil Ahmad, acting DSP Admin School of IT at Peshawar Police Lines.
