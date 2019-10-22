close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

PTI activists protest against doctors’ strike

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

DIR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists on Monday staged protest against doctors and paramedics for boycotting duties in hospitals in Upper Dir and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A number of the PTI activists marched to DSP Chowk where they held a public meeting. Speaking to the protesters, PTI local leaders Imran Saeed, Aminur Rahman, Shakirullah and others said that the doctors and paramedics were deceiving people by saying that they were fighting for the rights of public. They said that doctors had been looting the poor people in the province. “The doctors in the province as well as in Upper Dir should reduce their fees if they were really concerned about the plights of the poor patients,” said one of the protesters. They said that they were fully backing the government decision of bringing reforms in the health sector.

