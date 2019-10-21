NAB’s awareness, prevention strategy appreciated by WEF

Islamabad : Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has said that NAB’s awareness and prevention strategy has appreciated World Economic Forum in its Global Competitive Index Report of 2019 in order to aware people about the ill effects of corruption appreciated in Global Competitive Index report of World Economic Report 2019 which is an honour for Pakistan and NAB, says a press release.

The chairman NAB said that NAB is mandated to carry out awareness and prevention functions against corruption in pursuance of Section 33-C of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO). He said that NAB’s awareness and prevention strategy remained very successful in order to aware people about ill effects of corruption. Under NAB’s Awareness and Prevention Strategy, NAB has been engaging different Governmental, Non-Governmental Organizations, media, Civil Society and other segments of society to join hands with NAB’s awareness and prevention efforts in order to aware people especially students in Universities/Colleges at an early age. He said that as per the positive feedback received from various segments of society, NAB’s Awareness and prevention efforts have been effectively highlighted by NAB’s media wing free of cost in print, electronic and social media throughout the country which has been appreciated by all segments of society. He said that the present management of NAB has taken various measures to check corruption and to nab corrupt elements, proclaimed offenders and absconders. During the last 23 months, NAB has recovered Rs. 71 billion from corrupt elements and filed 600 corruption references in respected Accountability courts. The recovery made by NAB was then returned to thousands of effectees and some government departments but not a single rupee has been received by any NAB officer/official as they are considering eradication of corruption from the country as their national service.