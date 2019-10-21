Freight train to boost operations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad :Pak Logistics System (PLS) with its JV Partner National Logistics Cell (NLC) has launched Pakistan Railways Freight Express Train to convert dreams of Pakistan’s shipping market into reality by joining hands with one of the world’s largest French Shipping Group CMA CGM, says a press release.
