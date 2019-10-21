Pak hockey team reaches Amsterdam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey team reached Amsterdam (Holland) en-route to German city of Mochengladbach where greenshirts will be pitted against national side in back to back internationals on October 22-23.

Khawaja Junaid, team head coach confirmed to The News from Amsterdam Airport that team has landed safe and sound and without wasting anytime they were straight heading towards German Northern city of Mochengladbach. “It is about two and half hour drive from Amsterdam and are heading straight to the city to prepare for back to back international matches to be played against Germany on October 22-23.”

Pakistan are pitted against Holland in back to back Olympic qualifiers to be played on October 26-27 in Amstelveen. A victory against Holland can only guarantee them a place in the 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo (Japan). With no international exposure during the last 18 months, it is highly unlikely that the team would go on to beat seasoned Holland team. Junaid confirmed carrying 16 players including Mohammad Irfan who lands direct from London.

After playing two back to back matches against Germany, Pakistan team will return to Amsterdam on October 23 to prepare for Olympic qualifiers.