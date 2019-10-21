Singing contest

LAHORE : The audition of singing competition titled “Voice of Alhamra” organised by Lahore Arts Council, will be held today (Monday) at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall.

The Voice of Alhamra aims to provide potential singers with great opportunities to move forward in the field of singing. For the competition hundreds of young people between the ages of 15 to 25 have registered themselves to participate in the competition.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that Pakistani youths were very rich in countless capacities. He said that for the encouragement of the budding singers, Alhamra was organising "Voice of Alhamra", on which the singers would not only be able to win the cash prizes but would also find immense opportunities for their future in the field of music. He stated that merit and transparency would be given priority in the competition. The renowned singers, including Hamid Ali Khan, Tarranum Naz and Waris Baig will perform the duties of judges, he added. The semi-finals of “VOA” will be held on October 23, and the final will take place on October 24. The cash prizes and shields will be distributed among the finalists at the end of the competition.