Cop held for shooting, injuring citizen

A policeman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly shooting and injuring a citizen in District South.

A citizen, Junaid, was injured on Friday night in a firing incident in Chandio Village within the jurisdiction of the Frere police station. Police said he was shot by Fahad, a cop posted at the Security Zone II, over a scuffle.

A case was registered against Fahad on the complaint of a man, Yousuf. Police said they had seized the weapon used in the firing from Fahad, which was unlicensed. Further investigations are under way.