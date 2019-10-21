Cop held for shooting, injuring citizen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A policeman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly shooting and injuring a citizen in District South.
A citizen, Junaid, was injured on Friday night in a firing incident in Chandio Village within the jurisdiction of the Frere police station. Police said he was shot by Fahad, a cop posted at the Security Zone II, over a scuffle.
A case was registered against Fahad on the complaint of a man, Yousuf. Police said they had seized the weapon used in the firing from Fahad, which was unlicensed. Further investigations are under way.
