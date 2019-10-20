Four newborns die for lack of oxygen in Jacobabad

SUKKUR: Once again the criminal negligence of the doctors and paramedics at a private clinic in Jacoababad has led to a grim tragedy and this time in the death of four newborns.

The disaster struck at the Isra Medical Centre in Thulh, Jacobabad on Saturday where four newborn infants died due to lack of oxygen in their incubator.

According to a version of the incident, the infants were kept in an incubator and were left there unattended overnight by the clinic staff during which the oxygen in the cylinder ran out and the children died. The parents of the infants were shocked to find their babies dead on Saturday morning. Parents told the media they were not not allowed to visit the babies at night and they had no clue as to what happened at night. They were outraged over the callousness of the paramedical staff and the supervising doctors. Accusing the doctors and paramedical staff of criminal negligence, the parents Haji Gul Hassan, Minadad Bangllani, Hadi Bakhash Jamali demanded strict action the clinic and its staff.

The doctors and the paramedics fled from the clinic in the wake of the protests. Incubators are critical care units requiring round the clock presence of medical staff and it is incomprehensible as to how they left the children unattended and did not switch oxygen cylinders when needed.

The Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad, Ghanzfar Ali ordered Police to seal the Medical Centre and conduct a thorough probe into the tragedy. The District Health Officer however had no knowledge about the incident. There is a large number of such clinics in towns and small cities operating across the country lacking basic infrastructure and trained medical staff playing with lives.