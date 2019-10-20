close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

Four newborns die for lack of oxygen in Jacobabad

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

SUKKUR: Once again the criminal negligence of the doctors and paramedics at a private clinic in Jacoababad has led to a grim tragedy and this time in the death of four newborns.

The disaster struck at the Isra Medical Centre in Thulh, Jacobabad on Saturday where four newborn infants died due to lack of oxygen in their incubator.

According to a version of the incident, the infants were kept in an incubator and were left there unattended overnight by the clinic staff during which the oxygen in the cylinder ran out and the children died. The parents of the infants were shocked to find their babies dead on Saturday morning. Parents told the media they were not not allowed to visit the babies at night and they had no clue as to what happened at night. They were outraged over the callousness of the paramedical staff and the supervising doctors. Accusing the doctors and paramedical staff of criminal negligence, the parents Haji Gul Hassan, Minadad Bangllani, Hadi Bakhash Jamali demanded strict action the clinic and its staff.

The doctors and the paramedics fled from the clinic in the wake of the protests. Incubators are critical care units requiring round the clock presence of medical staff and it is incomprehensible as to how they left the children unattended and did not switch oxygen cylinders when needed.

The Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad, Ghanzfar Ali ordered Police to seal the Medical Centre and conduct a thorough probe into the tragedy. The District Health Officer however had no knowledge about the incident. There is a large number of such clinics in towns and small cities operating across the country lacking basic infrastructure and trained medical staff playing with lives.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story