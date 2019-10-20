Wife of Hamid Gul passes away

Rawalpindi : Wife of Lieutenant General (r) Hamid Gul, former director general ISI, passed away on Saturday after protracted illness. She was 78.

Her funeral will take place today (Sunday), 20 after Namaz-e-Zohar at 2 pm at Racecourse Army Graveyard, Racecourse Ground Westridge, Rawalpindi Cantonment.

Mrs. Gen. Hamid Gul has been under treatment in the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and she was then brought at her home where she passed away in early hours on Saturday.

As the news of death of Mrs. Gen. Hamid Gul spread, a large number of officers and their wives reached chaklala Garrison residence and condoled with their daughter Uzma Gul and both sons Abdullah Gul and Umer Gul.