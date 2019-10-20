517 accused drug pushers arrested

LAHORE :Police arrested 517 accused drug pushers in a crackdown on the drugs sellers around the educational institutes in the City.

City division police registered 114 FIRs, Cantt division 101, Civil Lines division 43, Sadr division 117, Iqbal Town division 50 and Model Town division police registered 77 FIRs.

Police seized 214kg and 374gram charas, 613gram heroin, 64.5gram ice, more than 21kg opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, more than 9k and 600gram bhang and 4,377 litre liquor from the arrested accused.

crackdown: Cantt division police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 184 criminals and seized illegal arms and drugs.

Nine pistols, three rifles, more than 7kg charas and 54 litre liquor were seized from the arrested persons. Police busted gangs by arresting their 11 members and recovered loot worth more than Rs0.5 million from them. Thirteen proclaimed offenders and target offenders of A&B categories were arrested. Police also arrested 111 persons for violating the laws on kite flying, wheelie, firing into the air, begging, renting premises and loudspeaker use.