Sun Oct 20, 2019
Wait for the calm

Newspost

 
October 20, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his usual optimistic tone has stated that he is not much concerned regarding the Azadi March planned by the JUI-F. Offers of talks have already collapsed due to the adamant stance by Maulana Fazlur Rehman for the resignation of the PM prior to any talks.

All this is happening when the country has regained the image of a safe and secure place for tourism, sports and investment. To avoid serious chaos in the country one option could be to allow a peaceful march and wait for the situation to calm down since the dharna cannot stay for long due to obvious reasons.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

