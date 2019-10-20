Pakistan, Indonesian navies conduct ‘Sea Thunder-IV’ exercise

A bilateral exercise called SEA THUNDER-IV 2019 between the Pakistan Navy’s Special Service Group and the Indonesian Navy’s Special Operation Force (SOF) concluded here on Saturday.

Sea Thunder is a series of bilateral exercises conducted annually between the Pakistan and Indonesian navies. This exercise, being 4th in the series, continued for seven days.

According to a press release issued by the Director General Public Relations (Navy), the aim of exercise was to strengthen military relationship, improve coordination and interoperability between the Special Operation Forces, and exchange professional expertise and experiences of counterterrorism operations between the participating forces.

During the exercise, maritime counterterrorism operations, including maritime interdiction operations, were also rehearsed at sea. The exercise concluded with a remarkable coordinated ‘Visit Board Search and Seizure Operations’, jointly conducted by the Pakistan and Indonesian navies' SOF teams involving Pakistan Navy ships, sea-king helicopters and special forces' boats in the Arabian Sea.

It further stated that the exercise was a reflection of strong bilateral military cooperation between the Pakistan Navy and the Indonesian Navy.

The professional experiences gained during the bilateral exercises were mutually rewarding and would foster greater cooperation between the two brotherly navies.