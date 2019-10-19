Labourers working on dam suspend protest after colleague’s death

MANSEHRA: Labourers working on 830 megawatts Suki Kinari hydropower project have suspended protest for one day after one of their colleagues died of cardiac arrest during the protest in Paras area of Kaghan valley on Friday.

“Our colleague has died of a heart attack during the protest against the excesses being committed by the company working on the dam and we will continue protest from tomorrow (Saturday),” stated Tahir Hussain Shah, a labour leader, while speaking to the media on Friday.

The protesters were raising slogans in support of their demands on the second consecutive day of the protest when a worker, Mohammad Shafqat, stated to be a mason by profession, died of cardiac arrest on the spot.

The protesters rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. “Our protest against the company working on the mega energy project would be restarted from Saturday and would continue until our rights guaranteed by the Constitution of this country are met,” said Shah.