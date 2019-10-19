Soap-makers demand duty cuts

LAHORE: Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA) has demanded of the government to reduce Additional Custom Duty (ACD) on Palm Stearin so that a daily use item like soap can be provided to the people on low price, a statement said.

The demand was raised by the Soap manufacturers at a meeting presided over by chairman PSMA Zafar Mahmood. Officials from across the country attended the meeting, convened to discuss the issues facing the industry, especially after the imposition of the ban on imports from India.

The members of PSMA pointed out that the local soap industry was importing Halal Tallow from India before 7th August 2019 when the government of Pakistan imposed a ban on imports from India.