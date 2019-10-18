close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
October 18, 2019

Heavy bags

Newspost

 
On my early morning walks I am happy to see children cheerfully go off to school. However, it is distressing to see how heavily loaded they are with huge backpacks full of school books. Given the children’s own weight versus the weight of the backpacks, the kids have to bear a load which would shame even the toughest men.

Schools couldn’t care less about their criminal neglect, while those responsible for children’s health and welfare are oblivious of their responsibility.

Brig (r) Sher Khan

Rawalpindi

