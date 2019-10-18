close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
AFP
October 18, 2019

Two Americans detained in China

World

BEIJING: Two Americans from an English-teaching business in China have been detained and bailed in the east of the country on suspicion of "organising others to illegally cross the border," the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Alyssa Petersen and Jacob Harlan, a father of five, were taken into custody in Jiangsu province on September 27 and 29 and then released on bail, said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

Their Idaho-based company China Horizons, which arranges for Americans to teach English in Chinese schools, said in a post on its Facebook page on Saturday that the charges were "bogus".

