Fri Oct 18, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 18, 2019

Former police chief remembered

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 18, 2019

Islamabad :The Islamabad police on Thursday arranged a special ceremony to pray for the deceased police officer and former chief of Karachi Police Shahid Hyat.

The ceremony was attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, all Deputy Inspectors General of Islamabad Police, Additional Inspectors General of Islamabad Police and Senior Superintendents of Police. They expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former Additional IG Shahid Hyat.

