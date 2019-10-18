600 wardens perform duties

LAHORE:During the royal couple visit to Lahore, the City Traffic Police Lahore devised a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate citizens.



SP Traffic City Division Hammad Raza Qureshi, SP Traffic Saddar Division Sardar Asif Khan, 10 DSPs and more than 600 traffic wardens headed by Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Liaqat Ali Malik performed duties to keep smooth traffic flow.

Flawless traffic arrangements were witnessed from Lahore Airport to SOS Village, SOS Village to National Cricket Academy, National Cricket Academy to Lahore Fort, Lahore Fort to Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Shoukat Khanum Hospital to Lahore Airport.

As per directions of CTO Liaqat Ali Malik, no road was permanently blocked. During royal couple movement, only one-sided road was temporary blocked due to security reasons while the smooth traffic flow was witnessed on the other side of road. During the movement of VVIPs, traffic load was witnessed on roads around Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Canal Road. Some of the commuters expressed anger over blockage. However, others appreciated the arrangements for the royal couple.