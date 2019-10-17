Nimrita’s case

A tragic incident had taken place in Larkana last month when the dead body of a young female final-year BDS student was found from her hostel room at the Bibi Asifa Dental College. It has yet to be ascertained from the complete investigation whether the medical student had committed suicide or was murdered.

Although two of her classmates were arrested for investigation, unfortunately the police have yet to conclude the reasons behind the death. The victim’s family is desperately waiting for justice. Uncertainties over the inquiry and the post-mortem reports are rising. The civil society has been demanding justice for the victim’s family but the concerned authorities have failed to find significant results. The CJP is requested to take suo-motu notice of Nimrita’s death and ask the SSP Larkana and the principal of the medical college to provide clear reports of the female student’s death without any delay.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad