Transferred

LAHORE:The Punjab government on Wednesday issued a notification for transfer and posting of two officers. Ajmal Bhatti, MD of Lahore Waste Management Company and Special Secretary Primary Healthcare Rafaqat Ali Niswana have replaced each other.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz on Wednesday issued orders for transfers and postings of six senior officers.

Saqib Sultan Mehmood has been posted as Additional Inspector General (AIG) Inquiries, Central Police Office (CPO) and Ibadat Nisar as AIG Complaints at CPO, Punjab. Abdul Malik, deputy director, Security of South Wing II in Special Protection Unit (SPU), Lahore, has been transferred to Central Wing I whereas the South Wing II’s position was given to Daud Aslam who was previously performing duties in South Wing III. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr Raza Tanveer has been given charge of post of Dera Ghazi Khan City DPO and Deputy Inspector General Ziaul Haq was directed to report to the CPO.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has posted Maryam Gillani (Grade-20, Commercial and Transportation Group) as Chief Commercial Manager (CCM) at the Railways Headquarters on Wednesday. According to a notification, the newly-posted CCM was earlier working as Director Legal Affairs whereas Imran Hayat Khan, who had been working as the CCM, was transferred and posted as the Director Legal Affairs.