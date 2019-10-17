close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 17, 2019

Remand of Chunian killings suspect extended

National

 
October 17, 2019

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday extended physical remand of alleged serial killer Suhail Shehzad accused of raping and murdering four minor boys in Kasur’s Chunian tehsil. Shehzad had been remanded into police custody on October 2 and on Wednesday a 14-day extension in his remand was given by the court.

Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan who was presiding over the hearing asked the suspect if he had been beat up in custody. No one beat me up, the suspect replied, adding I request the same treatment this time as well. During the last hearing when Shehzad had been produced before the anti-terrorism court for the first time.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan