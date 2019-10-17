Remand of Chunian killings suspect extended

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday extended physical remand of alleged serial killer Suhail Shehzad accused of raping and murdering four minor boys in Kasur’s Chunian tehsil. Shehzad had been remanded into police custody on October 2 and on Wednesday a 14-day extension in his remand was given by the court.

Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan who was presiding over the hearing asked the suspect if he had been beat up in custody. No one beat me up, the suspect replied, adding I request the same treatment this time as well. During the last hearing when Shehzad had been produced before the anti-terrorism court for the first time.