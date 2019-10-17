close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

Couple found dead in Upper Dir

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2019

DIR: A couple was found dead in Upper Dir district on Wednesday, police said. The sources said the bodies of the couple were found in Asman Banda, an area on the boundary of Dir and Swat districts. The police said that they were informed that two bodies were lying in the forest of Asman Banda.

They said the bodies were taken into custody and shifted to the hospital in Wari for autopsy. The police said the victims were identified as Zahid Gul and Salma Bibi, residents of Kabal tehsil, Swat district.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man committed suicide over a domestic issue in Malanga area of Kadikhail Dara, officials of the Sahibabad Police Station said. They said the deceased’s mother also shot and injured herself after hearing the shocking news of her son’s suicide. She was shifted to the hospital in Wari and the police registered the case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan