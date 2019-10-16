close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
AFP
October 16, 2019

CA raises prize money for women

Sports

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia said Tuesday it would top up the prize money for the Aussie women’s team for the T20 World Cup next year to ensure parity with the men’s winnings.

The International Cricket Council on Monday announced a 320 percent boost in prize money for 2020 women’s competition, with the winners taking home $1 million and the runners up $500,000. Cricket Australia will kick in an extra share to match the equivalent prize money for the men’s tournament wherever the women place, up to an additional $600,000 for a win in the finals.

“We want to continue our commitment to equality by ensuring that any prize money earned by the Australian Women’s team in the T20 World Cup is the same as what is on offer in the men’s side of the tournament,” Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts said in a statement.

