AC rejects Zardari’s plea to shift him to hospital

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday rejected former president Asif Ali Zardari’s plea to shift him to hospital from the Adyala jail for better medical care as he is suffering from various diseases.

The accountability court judge announced the judgment which had been earlier reserved. Judge Mohammad Bashir remarked in his judgment that the court doesn’t have jurisdiction over the matter, and it should be referred to the relevant forum.