close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Obaid Abrar Khan
October 16, 2019

AC rejects Zardari’s plea to shift him to hospital

National

Obaid Abrar Khan
October 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday rejected former president Asif Ali Zardari’s plea to shift him to hospital from the Adyala jail for better medical care as he is suffering from various diseases.

The accountability court judge announced the judgment which had been earlier reserved. Judge Mohammad Bashir remarked in his judgment that the court doesn’t have jurisdiction over the matter, and it should be referred to the relevant forum.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan