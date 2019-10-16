Big wild boar carcasses pose threat to motorists on Islamabad Expressway

Islamabad : Travelling on Islamabad Expressway from Gulberg Greens to T-Chowk has always been a torturous ride for everyone commuting from Islamabad. Despite the physical and mental torture, this highway is giving commuters another headache. The authorities take ages to remove the dead animals lying on the road getting hit by the cars and trucks pose serious threat on Islamabad Expressway. Despite bottleneck bridges, trucks breakdowns, uneven road, ditches, accidents, and other traffic issues, another major hazard that keep the flow of traffic hindered is the carcasses lying on Islamabad Expressway. This issue adds to the agony of drivers who daily commute on Islamabad Expressway specially from Islamabad to Gulberg Greens, PWD, Bahria, Media Town, Defence, Jinnah Town, Sawan and Emaar.

Due to the thick jungles on both sides of the main Expressway, big wild boars dwell in them and comes out late at night and get hit by any speeding car or a truck.

The dead bodies of these animals, pose a serious threat to the speeding cars on the fast lane as one goes to their work or school in the morning and vulnerable to serious accidents.

Shazia Akbar residing in one of the societies on main Islamabad Expressway said that frequently we see these carcasses lying on main roads in the mornings and the traffic takes sharp turns to avoid the dead bodies. The stench coming out of them is so intense that we have to cover our noses and pass through it. The sanitation authorities should routinely check the main Expressway on daily basis for any ruins of the dead animals.

Shahida Abrar said that few days ago a dead swine was not lifted from the main road next to Institute of Space Technology and Defence entrance by the sanitation department and it was terrible passing through it. All the students of the university had to cover their noses while passing through it. The roads should be clear of such menace as it can spread disease as well as pose serious threat to the commuters.

Shehzad Khan said that there used to be a drive to kill these wild boars in the jungles close to the main highways, but now nobody is taking any action in this regard.