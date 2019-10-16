close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 16, 2019

White Cane Safety Day

Islamabad

Islamabad :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) celebrated the International White Cane Safety Day to support the achievements of visually impaired children. The event was organised by the Directorate General of Special Education in collaboration with Sight Savers, an international organisation focusing on the rights of visually impaired children.

The event featured inspiring and moving performances from differently abled children from several special education institutions including the Al-Maktoum Special Education Centre; the Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Developmental Disorders; and the National Special Education Centre for visually impaired children, hearing impaired children, and physically impaired children.

