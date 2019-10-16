Manufacturing opinion

Media is a very powerful force that cannot just change people’s opinion but can also change a lie into a truth and a truth into a lie. We all remember Saddam Hussain’s ‘Weapons of mass destruction’, based on which the invasion of Iraq took place in 2003. That was merely propaganda created by the American media to serve nefarious agendas.

Today, Islam and Muslims are a direct target of media manipulation. Muslims are constantly shown in a negative role in Western media. This is a big reason why many North Americans and Europeans have a negative perception about Muslims. We should keep in mind that the only solution to counter Islamophobia is through the media. This is the reason Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad of Malaysia decided to launch an English language news channel that would represent the true face of Islam and Muslims to the world and counter Islamophobia.

Muhammad Asim Khan

Islamabad