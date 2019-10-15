Akram Durrani appears before NAB

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Assembly and senior leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Akram Khan Durrani Monday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi with regard to his ongoing investigation pertaining to cases of alleged corruption in the federal housing projects, misuse of authority in appointments.