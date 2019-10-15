close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

Akram Durrani appears before NAB

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Assembly and senior leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Akram Khan Durrani Monday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi with regard to his ongoing investigation pertaining to cases of alleged corruption in the federal housing projects, misuse of authority in appointments.

