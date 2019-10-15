Akram Durrani appears before NAB

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Assembly and senior leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Akram Khan Durrani Monday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi with regard to his ongoing investigation pertaining to cases of alleged corruption in the federal housing projects, misuse of authority in appointments.
