UAE hands Saudi positions in south Yemen to ease tensions

DUBAI: The UAE Monday handed over to Saudi forces key positions in Yemen´s southern city of Aden in a bid to defuse tensions between separatists and the government, a security official said. The United Arab Emirates has trained and supported forces of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), which seeks an independent southern Yemen, despite being a key pillar in a Saudi-led military coalition backing the government against Iran-aligned Huthi rebels.
