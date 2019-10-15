Man, woman shot dead

MANSEHRA: A man killed his married sister and her alleged paramour in Chitta Batta area here on Monday.

A six-year-old son of the murdered woman also received bullets and was shifted to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.Rukhtaj Bibi, while lodging the FIR with police, stated that she heard gunshots from the residence of her sister’s house.

The woman said that when she rushed there, she saw her brother Wali Jan was firing on the inmates.She said that she and other people in the locality who had gathered there witnessed her sister and her cousin Mohammad Riaz lying in a pool of blood.

The woman stated that her brother suspected illicit relations between his sister and Riaz and killed both of them.She stated that the husband of the slain woman had settled in Saudi Arabia for employment.

The police shifted bodies to the hospital and later handed them over to the respective families. Also in the day, a school teacher, QaziShamsuddin was crushed to death by a speeding car. Shamsuddin, who was posted at Government Higher Secondary School in Parhana, was going home on his motorbike when a speeding car hit it, injuring him seriously and later he died at the hospital.