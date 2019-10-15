close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
BR
Bureau report
October 15, 2019

Two associate professors appointed

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The competent authority on the recommendations of the Provincial Selection Board on Monday promoted two Associate Professors BS-19 (Technical Cadre) Shamsur Rehman and Muhammad Ayub to the post of Principal/Professor BS-20 of Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department on a regular basis. Their posting/transfers orders will be issued later. It was notifiedby Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

