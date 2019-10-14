Fazl has nothing to do with Islam, democracy: Firdous

SIALKOT: PM’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not worried about country but halwa, adding he has nothing to do with democracy or Islam. She said today people in jails were feeling uneasy.

Talking to media Sunday after inaugurating gas supply in Dhilam Ghazi area of Sialkot, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard for the country’s progress. She said the mediator role being played by prime minister to end tension in the region reflects confidence of Muslim Ummah and world in him. She said the premier awoke the conscience of world for giving right of self-determination to oppressed Kashmiris.

Taking a jibe at the PML-N, Firdous taunted that incarcerated Nawaz Sharif desires such a democracy where he remains prime minister while his brother remains chief minister. Those responsible for inflation have initiated unabated propaganda against the incumbent government. Deprivation from power is being equated as deprivation of masses by Sharifs, she added. Economy was on the path of revival and soon hundreds of thousands of new jobs will be created through flagship CPEC project, she further added.