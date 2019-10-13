424 drug pushers held in Lahore

LAHORE: Police in continuation of a crackdown on the drug peddlers selling drugs around the educational institutions in the City arrested 424 accused persons.

City division police registered 93, Cantt division 86, Civil Lines division 32, Sadr division 106, Iqbal Town division 40 and Model Town division police registered 55 FIRs during their crackdown.

Police also recovered 120kg and 359grm charas, 62.5gram ice, 572gram heroin, 580grm opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, more than 9kg bhang and 2,962 litres of liquor from the arrested accused.