CM on Disaster Reduction Day

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his message on International Day for Disaster Reduction said that damage in natural disaster can be reduced by maximum utilisation of modern technology.

The present government has activated the Disaster Management Authority to provide relief as well as compensate for damage caused by natural disaster. He said that utilization of modern technology in natural disaster had yielded better results. “Protecting people in natural disasters is the basic responsibility of the state. Creating awareness among the masses regarding coping with a natural disaster is utmost necessary as an effective response mechanism in natural disaster reduces the losses. Punjab government, during the recent earthquake, provided full support in rescue and relief operation to the affected people of Azad Kashmir Mirpur without wasting any time. The affected portion of the Upper Jhelum canal has been completed and restored in a record time. Special training is necessary according to modern demands for coping with accidents as a result of natural disasters,” he added.