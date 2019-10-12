Slain lawyer laid to rest in Chakdara

CHAKDARA: The lawyer, who was killed by unidentified motorcyclists a day earlier at Chakdara Khas in Lower Dir district, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard here on Friday.

A large number of people, including lawyers and political stalwarts, attended the funeral prayer at the Chakdara Khas. It may be added here that two unidentified motorcyclists came to the house of Saeed Khan and shot him dead as he opened the door. The deceased was an assistant public prosecutor and member of the tehsil bar association. The police had already launched an investigation after registering the case against unknown accused. Meanwhile, an emergency meeting was held at the Chakdara Bar Association with the president, PHC Circuit Bench Swat, Iftikhar Khan in the chair. The meeting through a unanimous resolution condemned the murder of a young lawyer and set a three-day ultimatum to the local administration for the arrest of the accused. He is survived by a widow, four children and parents.