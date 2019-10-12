KP tourism potentials spotlighted as Pakistan Travel Mart 2019 concludes

PESHAWAR: A large number of national and international companies of 25 countries and 110 travel agencies and organizations participated at the three-day Pakistan Travel Mart 2019.

The Pakistan Travel Mart is a travel and tourism expo held annually to connect all partners of mobility in Pakistan with key stakeholders from the travel, tourism and hospitality industries taking the lead to promote inbound, outbound and domestic travel in Pakistan. Besides Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, several travel airlines, tour operators and stakeholders from the private sector also participated in the mega event, said a press release. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Corporation (TCKP) put on display the cultural and traditional items, handicrafts, Kalash culture and costumes, documentaries, brochures, pamphlets and posters on heritage and history, tourist and scenic spots at the KP Pavilion, which attracted many tourists and visitors. Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Department had set up ‘KP Pavilion’ where cultural and traditional items, handicrafts, Kalash culture and costumes, documentaries, brochures, pamphlets and posters on heritage and history, tourist and scenic spots were displayed. Documentaries on KP culture, scenic spots, camping pods, beautification projects at tourist resorts, tourism integrated zones, tourism mobile App and packages for the adventure tourism were screened.

Traditional and folk music, cultural items, traditional cuisines and a lot more were other features at the KP Pavilion. The visitors and tourists including foreigners enjoyed traditional and folk music, cultural items and traditional foods at the KP Pavilion. Speaking at the concluding session on Friday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government had taken various steps to make tourism sector a driving force in the growth of the economy and building the soft image of Pakistan.