BISP’s new payment solution

Islamabad :The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) signed contracts with Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank for operationalization of a new biometric verification-based payment solution loaded with advanced security features that will help manage fraud in the disbursement system and ensure hassle-free payment minus the involvement of agents.

Speaking at a signing ceremony held at BISP, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection and Chairperson BISP Dr. Sania Nishtar said that a series of policy initiatives are being taken to turn BISP into a model of good governance. She said, the biometric-based payment solution developed by BISP through a consultative process was a great step to ensure good governance, transparency and efficiency in the payment mechanism for beneficiaries.The ceremony was also attended by Secretary BISP Ali Raza Bhutta, President HBL, Group Head Digital Banking BAFL, and members of BISP Board.