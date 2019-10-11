Steel cutting ceremony of Pak Navy Ship held

ISLAMABAD: Steel Cutting ceremony of 16 T Bollard Pull Pusher Tugs being built for Pakistan Navy was held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) on Thursday. Commander Coast Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani was chief guest on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Navy, Corporate Sector and KS&EW. The Tug has an overall length of 21 metres with a displacement of 255 tons. It has maximum speed of 10 knots and propelled by 2 diesel engines. It is fitted with a very robust fandering arrangement for all round tugging operations.

It has also a unique fandering below waterline to ensure safe movements of submarines. On the occasion, Vice Admiral Fayyaz Gilani said that it is indeed a loud manifestation of indigenisation policy being pursued by MoDP.

He appreciated Karachi Shipyard for their valuable contribution towards attaining goal of self-reliance in the field of ship building. He highlighted an important segment of marine industry ie fishing industry and said that KS&EW has full capacity to construct modern fishing trawlers / boats and urged provincial governments to revamp this area through potential of this solitary shipyard of the country.

Earlier MD KS&EW, Rear Admiral Ather Saleem, in his welcome address thanked Pakistan Navy and MoDP for their continued support. He said that in the past KS&EW has already constructed various tugs ranging from 10 to 40 Tons Bollard Pull capacities.

He highlighted that in parallel to the Ship Repair and Gen Engineering activities, various shipbuilding projects.