Fri Oct 11, 2019
October 11, 2019

Anderson to train at Etihad Stadium

Sports

 
October 11, 2019

icc-cricket.com

LONDON: England fast bowler James Anderson will train at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City’s home ground, in a bid to recover from the calf injury that sidelined him for the majority of the Ashes series last month.

Anderson had originally sustained the injury while playing for Lancashire in July, before it resurfaced during the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, forcing him off the field after bowling just four overs. He was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the series.

Anderson was also ignored for the 15-member squad for the two-Test New Zealand tour, and now aims to return during the four-Test series in South Africa, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

The 37-year-old will have access to the facilities at the Etihad campus for the next two months, and will be under the supervision of England’s head of strength and conditioning Rob Ahmun.

